Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga's Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and warrant attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance to uncover new information.

This index layers editorial commentary to help make sense of why these stocks should be of interest and whether investors or casual readers should watch them.

Here is a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week of Dec. 29:

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF): The sustainable Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining stock was one of many cryptocurrency-related stocks that traded higher on the week and saw increased interest from investors. The company shared an update Thursday that revealed a fully funded 7.9 EH/s expansion which will increase self-mining capacity by 58%. TeraWulf now has Bitcoin mining capacity of 160 MW. TeraWulf also announced the expansion of its computing project planned for 2024 that will support generative AI and large language model applications.

"With Building 3 completed ahead of schedule and construction for Building 4 already underway, now is the time to charge hard into the upcoming halving and beyond," TeraWulf CEO and co-founder Paul Prager said.

Coherus BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS): The commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company saw shares trade higher by over 50% on the week. On Wednesday, Coherus announced FDA approval of its Udenyca Onbody delivery device. The device provides cancer patients with an automatic delivery option for their medication.

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK): The biotech company saw shares soar in price and interest from investors after announcing topline results from the Phase 3 trial of aficamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. The results showed an improvement to the placebo in the trial.The drug could compete with Camzyos from Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY). Raymond James analyst Sean McCutcheon said there were key differentiations for Cytokinetics treatment that could help it stand out. The analyst worried that being the second entrant to the market could require a buyout of Cytokinetics by a larger pharmaceutical company to push the drug to gain market share. McCutcheon has an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $63 to $92.

Other analysts also raised their price targets after the Phase 3 results with the following.

Truist: Reiterate Buy rating, raise price target from $60 to $86

Needham: Reiterate Buy rating, raise price target from $60 to $108

HC Wainwright: Reiterate Buy rating, raise price target from $58 to $94.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU): The space and defense-as-a-service company saw shares soar on Thursday by more than 100% after a company update was provided. The company said it had several achievements in 2023 that laid the groundwork for the launch of LizzieSat in the first quarter of 2024. Sidus said it expanded services, gained new customers and completed the required testing for a launch on SpaceX Transporter-10.

"As we look forward to the upcoming launch, our focus for 2024 remains on delivering unique and unparalleled solutions for our customers, testing cutting-edge technologies in space, and aligning our services to the evolving needs of a dynamic space economy, Sidus Space CEO Carol Craig said.

The company said it expects to have additional satellite launches in 2024 and see an increase in revenue from subscription companies.

Sidus completed a reverse split and shares have fallen over 90% year-to-date.

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO): The genetic testing company saw increased interest from investors after it received a negative ruling from a district court. The court ruled in favor of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) and is prohibiting NeoGenomics from selling a type of diagnostic kits. The court ruled that NeoGenomics RaDaR infringed on Natera's patent. NeoGenomics said it would appeal the ruling. Several analysts lowered their price targets on NeoGenomics, but kept Buy and Outperform ratings suggesting a strong long-term outlook for the company.

