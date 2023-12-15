Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga's Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and warrant attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance to uncover new information.

This index layers editorial commentary to help make sense of why these stocks should be of interest and whether investors or casual readers should watch them.

Here is a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week of Dec. 15:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC): The wind energy company saw shares soar after a refinancing transaction was announced with Oaktree. Under the terms of the deal, TPI Composites sees its liquidity improve by around $190 million. The deal also permanently reduces future obligations for TPI Composites by up to $90 million. Oaktree owns 9.9% of TPI's common stock.

Shares of TPI are up 70% in the last five days and down 62% year-to-date in 2023.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC): The biopharmaceutical company saw shares jump over 200% in the last five days after reporting data from a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The Phase 1 data showed progress in treating patients who have undergone other therapy options for multiple myeloma previously. The company said it expects to present more Phase 1 data in 2024.

Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ:STTK): Shares of the clinical-stage biotechnology company soared over 190% in the past week after the company reported data from its Phase 1A/B trial for treatment in myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD): The building technology company completed its IPO during the week. Inno Holdings sold 2.5 million shares priced at $4 to raise $10 million. The shares debuted at $10 on Thursday and were extremely volatile due to the low float nature of the IPO, trading between $5.25 and $19.21 on the week.

The company offers innovative cold-formed steel-framing technology that it says can revolutionize construction.

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT): Shares of the supply chain company soared 100% over the past week after announcing the company's Fr8App platform would be used by Amazon Mexico, a unit of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), once again with a renewal.

The platform offers a real-time portal for cross-border shipping according to the company. Fr8App uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to help with logistics. The app has helped with the movement of over 670 cargo loads between Amazon's distribution centers previously.

Shares of Freight Technologies are down 70% year-to-date and the stock trades for under $1 with a market capitalization of $11 million, making it potentially more volatile than other names on this list.

