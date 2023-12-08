Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga’s Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and warrant attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance to uncover new information.

This index layers editorial commentary to help make sense of why these stocks should be of interest and whether investors or casual readers should watch them.

Here is a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week of Dec. 8:

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE): The owner of brands like Tylenol, Johnson's, Aveeno, Neutrogena and Listerine, Kenvue was spun out from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earlier this year. Johnson & Johnson now owns around 10% of the company. After previously appearing on the Stock Whisper Index in August, Kenvue returns to the list seeing increased activity from traders. Options activity reported by Benzinga could suggest bearish sentiment, while analysts remain bullish on the stock. The company beat third-quarter sales estimates from analysts with earnings per share reported in-line.

MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO): The central processing algorithm company saw shares surge during the week and halted on Thursday. The move came after the company announced it planned to establish a postgraduate training practice base. Under the terms of the deal, the company would help with joint training of master's degree students. Shares of MicroAlgo surged over $10 on the week, but are now trading under $3 after the sharp move.

NIO Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO): The Chinese electric vehicle company had an eventful week that included three major news items highlighted by investors, which likely led to increased interest from traders. Nio reported third-quarter financial results and reported 55,432 EV deliveries in the third quarter, a total that was up 75.4% year-over-year. Reports of the company spinning off its battery manufacturing division to help with improved cost reductions towards profitability were well received by investors. Later in the week, shares of Nio fell as reports that the company could cut additional jobs circulated. Reports of job cuts come just weeks after a 10% workforce reduction was announced by the company.

Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ:SATL): The satellite company announced a multi-million dollar three-year agreement with energy and technology company Uzma. The deal will see Satellogic advance its geospatial capabilities in Southeast Asia.

"We believe this is the beginning of a new era in satellite imagery and geospatial services and Malaysia and Southeast Asia," Satellogic President Matt Tirman said.

Shares of Satellogic are up over 140% in the last month.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT): The clinical-stage biotechnology company working on treatments for obesity and liver disease saw shares surge last week after announcing results from its Phase 2 obesity trial. In the trial, 50% of patients achieved at least a 15% weight loss, with 30% of patients achieving a 20% weight loss or more. The results from Altimmune came shortly before pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) reported it was stopping the development of its weight loss pill in trials. Increased interest from investors in Altimmune could also be coming as M&A increases in the sector with Roche announcing it was buying obesity drug developer Carmot Therapeutics for $3.1 billion.

