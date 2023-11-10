Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga’s Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and warrant attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance to uncover new information.

This index layers editorial commentary to help make sense of why these stocks should be of interest and whether investors or casual readers should watch them. Here is a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week of Nov. 10:

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN): The casino and sports betting technology company saw increased interest from investors after an acquisition of the company was announced. Sega Sammy Creation, a unit of Sega Sammy Holdings, Inc. (OTC:SGAMY), announced it will acquire the company for $1.97 per share in cash. The deal will go before shareholders at a special meeting to be held on March 31, 2024, with an expected close in the fourth quarter of 2024 if approved. Given the three months between now and the vote, the company could see interest from other parties. The acquisition of GAN could also lead to more M&A in the online gaming space. Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA): The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining company saw shares trade higher after reporting third-quarter results. The company reported revenue of $97.8 million, which was up year-over-year, but missed a Street consensus estimate of $99.70 million. Marathon saw revenue shoot higher with a 467% increase in Bitcoin production and the price of Bitcoin 32% higher in the quarter. The company produced 37.9 Bitcoin per day in the third quarter and sold 66% of the Bitcoin it produced in the quarter. Aside from earnings, Marathon shares have been volatile given the recent rise in the price of Bitcoin. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY): The pharmaceutical company saw increased investor interest after announcing FDA approval for expanded use of its Tirzepatide weight-loss drug. The drug is expected to be available in the U.S. by the end of the year and will come with a lower price point than other weight loss drugs from Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO). Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR): The space company saw shares trade higher after founders Chris Kemp and Adam London announced a non-binding proposal to acquire the portion of the company they did not already own. The proposal price was $1.50 per share. The announcement comes after the company's board announced it was considering financing and strategic transaction proposals. Shares of Astra were up over 50% on the announcement, but still trade below the $1.50 offer price. Shares of the space company have traded between $0.62 and $11.10 over the last 52 weeks. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN): The cryptocurrency exchange platform saw increased interest from investors over the week. The company reported third-quarter financial results, with revenue beating analysts' estimates. Interest in Coinbase is likely due to the rise in the price of Bitcoin and increased optimism that Bitcoin ETFs will be approved in the coming months.

