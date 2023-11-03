Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance to uncover new information.

Benzinga's Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant attention.

The index layers editorial commentary to help make sense of why these stocks should be of interest and whether investors and casual readers should watch them. Here is a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week of Nov. 3:

Aware Inc (NASDAQ:AWRE): The software and biometrics company saw shares climb on Thursday after reporting third-quarter financial results. Aware’s 112% year-over-year revenue increase to $6.4 million beat a Street consensus estimate of $4.6 million. The company also highlighted its $3.4 million contract signed with the U.S. government that includes options to take the total deal size to $5.1 million. Its use of artificial intelligence and machine learning may attract investors looking for exposure to this growing sector. Aware CEO Robert Eckel expects “several deals” to meaningfully contribute to recurring revenue, including “a multi-year contract with a large agency of the U.S. federal government.” Aware also debuted its formal partner program and additional product enhancements to its SaaS platform, Eckel added. Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP): The $77 billion e-commerce company makes the list with increased interest from investors after reporting third-quarter financial results. The company reported $1.71 billion in third-quarter revenue, which was up 25% year-over-year and beat analysts' estimates. Gross merchandise volume for the company was up 22% year-over-year in the third quarter to $56.2 billion. Guidance from the company sees full-year revenue growth in the mid-twenties on a year-over-year basis, which is up from a prior estimate of the low-twenties. Shares of Shopify are up over 70% in one year. Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND): The insurance company saw investor interest increase after reporting third quarter financial results Wednesday. Lemonade reported revenue of $114.5 million in the third quarter, which was up 54.7% year-over-year and beat a Street consensus estimate of $104.5 million. The company also beat analysts' estimates for earnings per share in the quarter. Commentary from the company calls for positive cash flow coming and more. "Our ultimate goal, of course, goes beyond being profitable: it is to become an iconic global brand, with unrivaled ability to quantify risk, and service customers at the highest level of delight while shouldering the lowest cost to serve," the company said. Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN): Shares of the biotech were up this week on news of the company's clinical data of povetacicept in autoimmune glomerulonephritis. The company presented the data during the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week. The data was well received by investors and the stock is up over 140% in the last year. Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD): The biotech stock was up sharply on Thursday after an announcement that the company will be presenting primary endpoint data from its Phase 3 Glow study for Tarcocimab Tedromer in patients with diabetic retinopathy at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting. The event will be held Nov. 3 through Nov. 6 with the presentation from Kodiak Sciences coming on Nov. 3.

