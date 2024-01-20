Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Tesla And Uber Team Up; PayPal's 'Transition Year'; Analyst Predicts Dogecoin Will Soar To $5

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

The bulls were running on Wall Street this week as all three major indexes finished higher. The S&P 500 Index, tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ARCA: SPY), reached unprecedented all-time highs in the final session of the week, a notable achievement over two years since its last peak.

Leading the stock market's recovery this week were major technology stocks, fueled by rising investor enthusiasm due to breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and strong consumer demand. The Nasdaq 100, tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), marked its 11th week of gains in the past 12, setting new historic highs and surpassing the 17,000-point threshold.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Uber, Tesla Team Up To Drive EV Adoption: Khosrowshahi Says Company Remains 'Totally Committed' To Electrification Despite Demand Concerns," by Adam Eckert, reports that Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) are collaborating to boost electric vehicle adoption, with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi emphasizing the company's unwavering commitment to electrification.

"Dogecoin Could 'Blast Off To The Moon,' Says Crypto Analyst With $5 Price Target," by Mehab Qureshi, highlights a crypto analyst's forecast of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) potentially soaring to $5, a 6000% increase, backed by a recent spike in Dogecoin transactions and market indicators.

"Amazon Scores Big With Regional Sports Network Deal: Prime Video To Feature MLB, NBA, NHL Games," by Chris Katje, reports that Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has acquired a minority stake in Diamond Sports Group, expanding its media rights in sports to include streaming MLB, NBA, and NHL games on Prime Video.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

The Bears

"Bitcoin Halving Next Major Catalyst After Spot Bitcoin ETF Approvals, But History Shows BTC Could Dip To $34,000 By April," by Khyathi Dalal, discusses the mixed predictions surrounding the impact of the upcoming Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) halving event in April 2024 on the cryptocurrency's prices.

"Plug Power Hurtles Toward 4-Year Low After $1B Equity Offering Plans: Why This Analyst Says It's Unlikely To Woo Back Investors," by Shanthi Rexaline, reports that Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is nearing a four-year low following plans for a $1 billion equity offering, amid skepticism from analysts about its potential to attract investors.

"This PayPal Analyst Expects 2024 To Be A 'Transition Year,' Foresees Stock Range-Bound Due To Valuation Concerns," by Surbhi Jain reports that PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is expected to face a "transition year" in 2024, with stock remaining range-bound due to valuation concerns, according to a BofA analyst.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

