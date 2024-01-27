Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Apple, Tesla, Amazon And Dogecoin Will Hit 10 Cents On Hopes Of Musk's X Payment Integration, Says Analyst

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

This week saw a surge in the U.S. stock markets, with the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average all setting new record highs, largely fueled by the growing excitement around AI investments and the anticipation of Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The S&P 500 saw a rise of approximately 1.1%, the tech-centric Nasdaq Composite increased by around 0.9%, and the Dow experienced a gain of about 0.7%.

Data released on Friday revealed that December's core personal consumption expenditures price index aligned with monthly expectations set by economists but fell slightly short of the yearly forecasts. This index is crucial as it serves as a key inflation measure for the Federal Reserve in its monetary policy decisions.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Nvidia, AMD To Triumph Over Q4 Market Weakness With Cutting-Edge AI, Says Analyst: What To Expect From The Chipmakers" by Shanthi Rexaline, discusses how Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) are expected to outperform Q4 market challenges, driven by their advancements in AI technology.

"Amazon Stock Cheapest It's Been In Years? Why This Investor Keeps Buying Up Shares" by Adam Eckert, explains Stephanie Link's continued investment in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) due to its appealing valuation and diverse growth avenues, especially in AWS and retail margins.

"DOGE To Hit 10 Cents? Crypto Analyst Predicts Dogecoin Rally On Musk's X App Payment Buzz, Says 'Coins Like FLOKI Will Follow'" by Mehab Qureshi, discusses predictions of Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) rise to $0.10, fueled by speculations around its integration with Elon Musk's X app payment feature, and the potential knock-on effect on similar coins like FLOKI (CRYPTO: FLOKI).

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

The Bears

"Tesla Analysts Cut Projections After Q4 Results: Stock 'Egregiously Overvalued,' 'Difficult To Get Optimistic'" by Chris Katje, highlights analysts' cautious stance on Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) post-Q4 earnings, citing lower delivery growth and declining margins as key concerns.

"Arthur Hayes On Bitcoin: 'I Think We Break $40K,' Traders See 'Halving In 4 Months' For Next Price Upswing" by Khyathi Dalal, reveals BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes's prediction of Bitcoin (BTC/USD) dropping below $40,000, contrasting with his previous more bullish outlook.

"Apple's Vision Pro Hits Pre-Order Jackpot, But Analyst Warns Of Demand Dip Ahead Based On Crucial Metric" by Ananya Gairola, highlights Ming-Chi Kuo's analysis of Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Vision Pro pre-orders, suggesting initial success but potential future demand challenges based on unchanged shipping times post-launch.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

