Benz Mining Secures A$4M for Gold Projects

Benz Mining Corp. has successfully raised approximately A$4 million through a private placement to fund its acquisition of the Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects in Western Australia. This financing will also support Benz’s intensified gold exploration activities and provide general working capital. The move is expected to enhance Benz’s presence as a multi-jurisdictional gold exploration company.

