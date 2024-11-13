Benz Mining Secures A$4M for Gold Projects

Benz Mining (TSE:BZ) has released an update.
Benz Mining Corp. has successfully raised approximately A$4 million through a private placement to fund its acquisition of the Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects in Western Australia. This financing will also support Benz’s intensified gold exploration activities and provide general working capital. The move is expected to enhance Benz’s presence as a multi-jurisdictional gold exploration company.
For further insights into TSE:BZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Breath of Fresh Air,’ Says Daniel Ives About Rivian Stock
- ‘It’s Not Too Late to Load Up,’ Says Analyst About Nvidia Stock
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Gains from Yellowstone in Europe
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.