Benz Mining Secures A$4M for Gold Projects

November 13, 2024 — 08:05 pm EST

Benz Mining (TSE:BZ) has released an update.

Benz Mining Corp. has successfully raised approximately A$4 million through a private placement to fund its acquisition of the Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects in Western Australia. This financing will also support Benz’s intensified gold exploration activities and provide general working capital. The move is expected to enhance Benz’s presence as a multi-jurisdictional gold exploration company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

