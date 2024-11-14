News & Insights

Benz Mining Expands with Australian Gold Projects

November 14, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Benz Mining (TSE:BZ) has released an update.

Benz Mining Corp. has entered into a binding agreement to acquire two gold projects in Western Australia, signaling a strategic expansion in the resource sector. The company has raised approximately A$4 million through a private placement to support this acquisition, indicating strong investor confidence. This move highlights Benz Mining’s active pursuit of growth opportunities in the mining industry.

