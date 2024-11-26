News & Insights

Stocks

Benton Resources Unveils Promising Exploration Developments

November 26, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Benton Resources (TSE:BEX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Benton Resources has identified a promising deep electro-magnetic anomaly that could significantly expand their Great Burnt Copper Deposit, while also uncovering extensive gold mineralization at the South Pond area. The company plans further drilling to explore these findings, potentially enhancing their copper, gold, nickel, and zinc resources. These developments indicate a robust exploration phase, aiming to unlock substantial mineral potential.

For further insights into TSE:BEX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.