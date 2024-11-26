Benton Resources Unveils Promising Exploration Developments

Benton Resources (TSE:BEX) has released an update.

Benton Resources has identified a promising deep electro-magnetic anomaly that could significantly expand their Great Burnt Copper Deposit, while also uncovering extensive gold mineralization at the South Pond area. The company plans further drilling to explore these findings, potentially enhancing their copper, gold, nickel, and zinc resources. These developments indicate a robust exploration phase, aiming to unlock substantial mineral potential.

