US Markets
BSY

Bentley Systems to buy software maker Seequent in $1.05 bln deal

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Infrastructure engineering software maker Bentley Systems Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to buy privately held geological and geophysical modeling software developer Seequent in an about $1.05 billion deal.

March 11 (Reuters) - Infrastructure engineering software maker Bentley Systems Inc BSY.O said on Thursday it had agreed to buy privately held geological and geophysical modeling software developer Seequent in an about $1.05 billion deal.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BSY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular