Bentley Systems to buy software maker Seequent in $1.05 bln deal

March 11 (Reuters) - Infrastructure engineering software maker Bentley Systems Inc BSY.O said on Thursday it had agreed to buy privately held geological and geophysical modeling software developer Seequent in an about $1.05 billion deal.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

