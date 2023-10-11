News & Insights

Bentley Systems Says Seequent To Buy Flow State Solutions

October 11, 2023 — 03:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bentley Systems, Inc. (BSY), an infrastructure engineering software firm, said on Wednesday that Seequent, a Bentley Subsurface Company, has signed a deal to acquire Flow State Solutions, geothermal simulation software provider.

Financial terms of the deal are not yet known.

Combining Flow State Solutions' Volsung portfolio with Seequent is expected to create robust end-to-end solution for reservoir analysis.

In addition, detailed models of the subsurface built in Leapfrog Energy can be utilized in Flow State Solutions' simulation environment to build a full picture of a geothermal asset.

Flow State Solutions' geothermal reservoir, wellbore, and surface network simulation software helps to understand geothermal resources for asset development and optimization.

