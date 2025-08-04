Bentley Systems to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Bentley Systems, Incorporated BSY is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 6, before the market opens.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bentley Systems’ second-quarter earnings has remained unchanged at 29 cents per share over the past 60 days. The consensus mark for earnings indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.5%.

For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $363.1 million. This implies an improvement of 9.9% from the year-ago quarter’s revenues of $330.3 million.

BSY’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters, while missing on two occasions, the average surprise being 8.3%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors Likely to Influence BSY’s Q2 Results

Bentley Systems’ second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from a favorable infrastructure spending trend, especially in the United States. The company’s work across public works, utilities, resources, transportation, power grids and digital twin solutions is gaining from robust infrastructure investment in the United States under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

New solutions like Seequent Evo and stronger adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered asset analytics (especially through the Google partnership) are likely to have driven demand for Bentley Systems’ solutions in the to-be-reported quarter. The company’s partnership with Google to integrate data infrastructure has enhanced its digital and analytics capabilities, unlocking scope for new use cases and upsell opportunities.

The growing adoption of the E365 subscription model and Virtuosity platforms is expected to have driven both new logo wins and upsell during the second quarter.

Nonetheless, the second quarter typically absorbs the cost impact of annual raises and promotional events, which could compress Bentley Systems’ margins sequentially. Delayed mining investments and macro sensitivity in commercial infrastructure might have somewhat offset the benefits from the aforementioned factors. Also, ongoing economic challenges in China are anticipated to have hurt overall growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers for Bentley Systems

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Bentley Systems this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Though Bentley Systems carries a Zacks Rank #3, it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Bumble BMBL has an Earnings ESP of +37.01% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Bumble is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter earnings is pegged at 37 cents per share, revised upward by a penny over the past 30 days. Estimates for Bumble’s EPS for the second quarter indicate year-over-year growth of 68.2%.

DoorDash DASH is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +3.03% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DoorDash’s second-quarter earnings has been revised upward by a penny to 42 cents per share over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s EPS for the second quarter implies a robust improvement from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 38 cents.

MKS Inc. MKSI is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +1.33% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKS’ second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.61 per share, which has been revised upward by a penny over the past 30 days. Estimates for MKS’ second-quarter EPS call for year-over-year growth of 5.2%.

