Bentley Systems, which provides software for construction and infrastructure projects, raised $237 million by offering 10.8 million shares at $22, above the revised range of $19 to $21. The company had originally filed with a price range of $17 to $19. Bentley Systems plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BSY. Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and RBC Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Bentley Systems prices IPO at $22, above the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



