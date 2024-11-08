News & Insights

Stocks
BSY

Bentley Systems price target raised to $65 from $63 at Piper Sandler

November 08, 2024 — 10:16 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Bentley Systems (BSY) to $65 from $63 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after Q3 results. Piper has confidence Q4 will show strong execution in net new annual recurring revenue and set the stage for healthy 2025 growth, the firm told investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BSY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BSY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.