Bentley Systems price target raised to $65 from $63 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Bentley Systems (BSY) to $65 from $63 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after Q3 results. Piper has confidence Q4 will show strong execution in net new annual recurring revenue and set the stage for healthy 2025 growth, the firm told investors.

