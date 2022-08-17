Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) shareholders have endured a 34% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) share price has gained some 34% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 34% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Bentley Systems had to report a 38% decline in EPS over the last year. This proportional reduction in earnings per share isn't far from the 34% decrease in the share price. So it seems that the market sentiment has not changed much, despite the weak results. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:BSY Earnings Per Share Growth August 17th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Bentley Systems' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Bentley Systems shareholders are down 34% for the year (even including dividends), even worse than the market loss of 7.5%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 34% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Bentley Systems has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Bentley Systems is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

