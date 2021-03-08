Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSY was $47.17, representing a -13.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.62 and a 74.7% increase over the 52 week low of $27.

BSY is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). Zacks Investment Research reports BSY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.57%, compared to an industry average of .2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BSY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BSY as a top-10 holding:

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JSMD with an increase of 14.61% over the last 100 days.

