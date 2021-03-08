Dividends
BSY

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSY was $47.17, representing a -13.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.62 and a 74.7% increase over the 52 week low of $27.

BSY is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). Zacks Investment Research reports BSY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.57%, compared to an industry average of .2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BSY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BSY as a top-10 holding:

  • Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JSMD with an increase of 14.61% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BSY
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular