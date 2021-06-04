Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 07, 2021

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BSY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $60.35, the dividend yield is .2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSY was $60.35, representing a -0.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.66 and a 123.52% increase over the 52 week low of $27.

BSY is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). Zacks Investment Research reports BSY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.57%, compared to an industry average of .1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSY Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BSY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BSY as a top-10 holding:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML)

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD)

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO)

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SIZE with an increase of 11.56% over the last 100 days. JSML has the highest percent weighting of BSY at 3.92%.

