Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2021

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BSY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BSY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.34, the dividend yield is .25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSY was $48.34, representing a -32.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.92 and a 45.6% increase over the 52 week low of $33.20.

BSY is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Unity Software Inc. (U) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). BSY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.33. Zacks Investment Research reports BSY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.75%, compared to an industry average of .3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bsy Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BSY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BSY as a top-10 holding:

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JSMD with an decrease of -0.37% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BSY at 2.08%.

