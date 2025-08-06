BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC (BSY) reported earnings for second quarter of $70.84 million

The company's earnings came in at $70.84 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $72.04 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC reported adjusted earnings of $105.47 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $364.10 million from $330.33 million last year.

BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $70.84 Mln. vs. $72.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $364.10 Mln vs. $330.33 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.