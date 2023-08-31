Bentley Systems Inc - Class B (BSY) Price Target Increased by 5.96% to 58.91

The average one-year price target for Bentley Systems Inc - Class B (NASDAQ:BSY) has been revised to 58.90 / share. This is an increase of 5.96% from the prior estimate of 55.59 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 67.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.28% from the latest reported closing price of 49.80 / share.

Bentley Systems Inc - Class B Declares $0.05 Dividend

On July 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023 received the payment on August 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $49.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.31%, the lowest has been 0.17%, and the highest has been 0.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=129).

The current dividend yield is 1.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 657 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bentley Systems Inc - Class B. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 8.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSY is 0.22%, a decrease of 25.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.04% to 125,432K shares. The put/call ratio of BSY is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 12,938K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,629K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 23.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,053K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,849K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 19.87% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5,346K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,249K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 25.63% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,225K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,172K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 22.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,162K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,938K shares, representing an increase of 7.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 22.82% over the last quarter.

Bentley Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated provides software solutions. The Company offers software for bridge analysis, construction, simulation and analysis, modeling, and geotechnical engineering. Bentley Systems serves customers worldwide.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.