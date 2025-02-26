BENTLEY SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $BSY Reports Quarterly Earnings

BENTLEY SYSTEMS ($BSY) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, missing estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $349,820,000, missing estimates of $353,864,610 by $-4,044,610.

BENTLEY SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

BENTLEY SYSTEMS insiders have traded $BSY stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAYMOND B. BENTLEY has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 600,000 shares for an estimated $29,919,840 .

. BARRY J. BENTLEY has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $19,698,447 .

. MICHAEL M CAMPBELL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,678 shares for an estimated $412,694 .

. KEITH A. BENTLEY sold 1,152 shares for an estimated $53,369

BENTLEY SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of BENTLEY SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 268 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BENTLEY SYSTEMS Government Contracts

We have seen $10,512,904 of award payments to $BSY over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

