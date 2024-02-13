Bentley Systems (BSY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.13, changing hands as low as $49.70 per share. Bentley Systems Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSY's low point in its 52 week range is $37.21 per share, with $55.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.10.

