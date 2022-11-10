Bentley Systems (BSY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.83, changing hands as high as $39.02 per share. Bentley Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 11.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BSY's low point in its 52 week range is $26.32 per share, with $60.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.34.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.