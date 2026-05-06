Bentley Systems (BSY) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $414.29 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Bentley Systems metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Subscriptions and licenses' should arrive at $397.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Services' of $22.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Subscriptions' will reach $386.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +13% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Perpetual licenses' will reach $10.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Revenue - YoY growth' reaching 13.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Annualized Recurring Revenues (ARR)' to reach $1.49 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.32 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue - Subscriptions - YoY growth' at 13.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11.5% in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Bentley Systems have returned -3.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. Currently, BSY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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