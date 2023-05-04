Bentaus Mining Develops Mining Technician Course At Florida State College Jacksonville, Will Donate Curriculum To West Java

Indonesian governor Ridwan Kamil joined Bentaus CEO Robert Davidoff at a ribbon cutting ceremony in New York today for the course.

Governor Ridwan Kamil of West Java, Indonesia, joined members of the NYC bitcoin community in a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the Bentaus Bitcoin Academy, featuring a course at Florida State College at Jacksonville, which will be introduced in tandem with the same course in West Java. The academy will focus on training students in bitcoin mining operations. During the ceremony, Governor Kamil received an honorary diploma. The governor is set to speak at the Bitcoin 2023 conference in Miami Beach about his plans to make Indonesia the world's leading country in Bitcoin.

The academy was created by Bentaus, a company that signed a Master Training and Education Services Agreement to develop the course. The Bitcoin Blockchain technician course aims to provide students with a technical understanding of the infrastructure of Bitcoin, specifically mining. It is designed to be a hands-on course that will allow students to obtain strong fundamentals in one of the fastest growing emerging technologies today.

The course is divided into five parts: networking, electronics concepts and repair, hardware repair and maintenance, security and finance, and philosophy. It is intended for high school graduates or equivalent, with a prerequisite of basic knowledge in math, science, and finance theory. The course will be taught by Bentaus founder Robert Davidoff, who has real-world experience in the field as CEO of a mining company.

The course will begin at the Florida State College at Jacksonville with a lab of three S19s on two campuses. Thirty students will be used as the basis for all future classes. The course was approved via a Fintech Grant by the Department of Economic Opportunity of Tallahassee, Florida. The company is looking at adding additional courses in the future.

Bentaus plans to donate the course content to Indonesia to spearhead all the exciting developments to come in the country. Davidoff plans to travel to Indonesia to teach the very first course in the country.

"The goal of this course is to provide a hands-on approach to serve as an introduction course to allow for the student to obtain strong fundamentals in one of the fastest growing emerging technologies today," Davidoff explained. "This course is also suitable to be used as a springboard to a vocational school or apprenticeship/journeymen as an electrician or HVAC technician."

Students who complete the course will receive a "Blockchain Technician Certificate," which can be used to secure a job in a network operations center, a cryptocurrency mining farm, or as an elective to continue their college career in cybersecurity, programming or management of systems.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.