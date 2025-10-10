Benson Investment Management Loads Up With 22K IBM Shares Worth $6.4 Million

Key Points

Acquired 22,622 shares, representing an estimated $6.38 million trade based on average pricing for the third quarter of 2025

Transaction accounts for 2.18% of reported 13F assets under management

Post-trade stake: 22,622 shares valued at $6.38 million as of September 30, 2025

New holding places International Business Machines outside the fund's top five positions by size

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. disclosed a new position in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on October 10, 2025, acquiring shares valued at approximately $6.38 million, as reported in its Form 13F filing for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

What happened

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated a new equity stake in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 10, 2025. The fund bought approximately 22,622 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $6.38 million based on average prices for the third quarter of 2025. This marks International Business Machines' entry as a reportable holding for the fund.

What else to know

The new International Business Machines position represents 2.18% of the firm's 13F assets under management as of September 30, 2025

Top holdings after the filing:

GLD: $14.68 million (5.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

GOOGL: $14.08 million (4.8% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

MSFT: $12.81 million (4.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NVDA: $11.39 million (3.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

AMZN: $9.39 million (3.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 9, 2025, shares were priced at $288.23, up 23.02% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 12.53 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $64.04 billion Net income (TTM) $5.83 billion Dividend yield 2.37% Price (as of market close October 9, 2025) $288.23

Company snapshot

Provides integrated solutions spanning software, consulting, infrastructure, and financing, including hybrid cloud platforms and enterprise software.

Generates revenue through licensing, subscription, consulting fees, infrastructure sales, and financing arrangements, leveraging a diversified technology and services portfolio.

Serves large enterprises and institutional clients in sectors such as banking, airlines, retail, and regulated industries worldwide.

International Business Machines is a global technology leader with a broad portfolio spanning software, consulting, infrastructure, and financing solutions. The company focuses on hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence, and mission-critical IT services to support enterprise digital transformation.

Foolish take

Benson Investment Management Company took the plunge and invested in a new position in IBM during Q3 2025 that was worth over $6 million, representing about 2% of its total portfolio. This puts IBM in Benson’s top 15 holdings, with a larger percentage share than even Apple and Dell.

This could be a bullish signal from Benson about IBM, but it’s also objectively been a strong stock this year, putting up 20% gains year-to-date. The business is solid, with many new partnerships in the works with a variety of industries. Perhaps its strongest position, however, is in the AI space, where IBM has positioned itself as a leader in enterprise AI solutions.

Unlike general purpose generative AI, or public facing LLMs, many of IBM’s AI solutions are targeted to specific clients or industries, especially those that are highly regulated. This helps the company keep a lid on costs, and has generated a considerable backlog for the product, ensuring interest for some time to come.

Benson’s opening a position in IBM during Q3 could represent a strong conviction in the stock, but may also have been an opportunistic move, considering IBM experienced a major drop in share price during the quarter, which it has since recovered from.

Glossary

Form 13F: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Reportable holding: A security position that meets the minimum threshold for mandatory disclosure in regulatory filings.

Hybrid cloud: An IT architecture combining private and public cloud services for greater flexibility and efficiency.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends per share divided by the share price, expressed as a percentage.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return than a specified benchmark or index over a given period.

Quarter ended: The last day of a three-month financial reporting period.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Institutional clients: Large organizations, such as banks or pension funds, that invest substantial sums in financial markets.

Stake: The ownership interest or amount of shares held in a company.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory authority, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission, to disclose financial or ownership information.

