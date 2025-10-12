Benson Investment Exits $5.6 Million Oracle Stake as AI Fuels Stock's Record Rally

Key Points

Benson Investment sold 25,566 shares for an estimated $5.6 million in the third quarter.

The transaction represented 1.9% of reportable 13F assets under management as of quarter-end.

Benson reported holding no Oracle shares after the transaction.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. fully exited its position in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter in an estimated $5.6 million transaction, according to an SEC filing released on Friday.

What Happened

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

GLD: $14.7 million (5% of AUM)

GOOGL: $14.6 million (5% of AUM)

MSFT: $12.8 million (4.4% of AUM)

NVDA: $11.4 million (3.9% of AUM)

AMZN: $9.39 million (3.2% of AUM)

As of Friday, Oracle shares were priced at $292.96, up about 66% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500's 12% gain over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $59 billion Net Income (TTM) $12.4 billion Dividend Yield 0.7% Price (as of market close on Friday) $292.96

Company Snapshot

Oracle offers a broad portfolio of enterprise cloud applications, database technologies, middleware, and hardware.

The company generates revenue through software licensing, cloud subscriptions, hardware sales, and support and consulting services.

It serves large enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions globally, targeting organizations seeking scalable and secure IT infrastructure and business applications.

Oracle is a global leader in enterprise software and cloud infrastructure, with a market capitalization of about $835 billion. The company’s strategy centers on expanding its cloud offerings and integrated technology stack to address complex business needs across industries. Oracle’s competitive advantage is its comprehensive suite of products.

Foolish Take

Benson Investment Management’s full exit from its $5.6 million Oracle stake marks a notable shift for a fund heavily weighted toward the market’s largest tech names. Oracle’s sale trims exposure to one of this year’s strongest software performers—shares have soared 66% over the past year, hitting an all-time high last month after the company’s fiscal first-quarter results.



Oracle’s cloud revenue surged 28% year-over-year to $7.2 billion, while total revenue rose 12% to $14.9 billion, fueled by explosive growth in its cloud infrastructure unit, up 55% from a year ago. CEO Safra Catz said the quarter was “astonishing,” driven by four multi-billion-dollar contracts that lifted Oracle’s backlog to a record $455 billion. Meanwhile, Larry Ellison touted rapid adoption of the company’s new multicloud partnerships with Amazon, Google, and Microsoft and previewed an upcoming “Oracle AI Database” launch integrating major language models directly into its cloud services.



For Benson, the move likely reflects profit-taking and rebalancing rather than a bearish signal. The firm’s top holdings—Alphabet, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Amazon—remain concentrated in high-growth tech, suggesting that Oracle’s exit simply narrows exposure to overlapping AI and cloud themes while locking in substantial gains from one of 2025’s standout rallies.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

