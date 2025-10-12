Benson Investment Adds $5.5 Million Keysight Stake Amid AI Hardware Momentum

Key Points

Benson Investment Management bought 31,240 shares of Keysight Technologies worth an estimated $5.5 million in the third quarter.

The investment marks a new position for Benson, which did not report owning Keysight Technologies shares in the second quarter.

The position is not ranked among the fund’s top five holdings.

On Friday, Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. disclosed a new position in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), acquiring 31,240 shares for approximately $5.5 million as of September 30, according to its latest SEC filing.

What Happened

Benson Investment Management Company disclosed a new stake in Keysight Technologies, acquiring 31,240 shares valued at about $5.5 million as of September 30. The acquisition was reported in the firm’s latest Form 13-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. This is the first reported holding in Keysight Technologies for the fund during the third quarter.

What Else to Know

This new position represents about 2% of Benson Investment Management’s 13F reportable AUM as of September 30.

Top holdings after the filing:

GLD: $14.7 million (5.0% of AUM)

GOOGL: $14.6 million (4.98% of AUM)

MSFT: $12.8 million (4.38% of AUM)

NVDA: $11.4 million (3.89% of AUM)

AMZN: $9.39 million (3.2% of AUM)

As of October 9, 2025, shares of Keysight Technologies were priced at $159.49, up about 0.3% over the year and underperforming the S&P 500 by about 12 percentage points during the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $544 million Price (as of market close 2025-10-09) $159.49

Company Snapshot

Keysight Technologies offers electronic design and test solutions, including EDA software, RF and microwave test equipment, oscilloscopes, analyzers, and a wide range of hardware and software platforms for measurement and analysis.

The company generates revenue through direct sales, distributors, resellers, and manufacturer's representatives, providing both products and recurring support, training, and consulting services.

It serves commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense, government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronics, and education sectors globally.

Keysight Technologies is a global leader in electronic design and test solutions, with a diverse product portfolio supporting industries from communications to aerospace and semiconductors. The company leverages its deep engineering expertise and broad product suite to address complex measurement and analysis needs across multiple sectors.

Foolish Take

Benson Investment Management’s new $5.5 million stake in Keysight Technologies stands out as a calculated pivot toward high-quality industrial tech exposure within a portfolio otherwise dominated by mega-cap names like Alphabet, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Amazon.



That positioning comes as Keysight continues to defy the broader industrial slowdown. In its third fiscal quarter of 2025, the company reported revenue of $1.35 billion, up 11% year-over-year, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.72, beating guidance on both metrics. Management raised full-year guidance again after orders rose 7%, led by double-digit growth in commercial communications and steady defense demand. Aerospace, defense, and semiconductor testing also contributed to strong results, helping offset near-term wireless softness and tariff headwinds.



For Benson, the move complements a tech-heavy lineup anchored by software and AI winners—a potential hedge against overconcentration in the digital economy’s front end. By adding Keysight, the firm gains exposure to the hardware and R&D infrastructure enabling that same AI expansion. While Keysight shares have been mostly flat this year—up just 0.3%—prices are well below their 2021 highs, suggesting room for upside if the testing and measurement cycle strengthens into fiscal 2026.

Glossary

13F reportable AUM: The total value of assets under management that an institutional investment manager must report quarterly to the SEC.

Form 13F: A quarterly SEC filing by institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings and certain other securities.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, typically ranked by market value.

Stake: The ownership interest or investment a person or entity holds in a company.

Direct sales: Products or services sold directly from the company to the customer, without intermediaries.

Distributors: Third-party companies that buy products from manufacturers to resell to retailers or end customers.

Resellers: Businesses that purchase products to sell them to end users, often adding value or support.

Manufacturer's representatives: Independent agents who sell a manufacturer's products to customers, usually within a specific territory.

EDA software: Electronic Design Automation software, used by engineers to design and test electronic systems and circuits.

Oscilloscopes: Electronic instruments that display and analyze the waveform of electronic signals.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



