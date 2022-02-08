Benson Hill Names New CFO As DeAnn Brunts Retires

(RTTNews) - Crop improvement company, Benson Hill, Inc. (BHIL), said on Tuesday that it appointed Dean Freeman as the next CFO as the current finance chief CFO DeAnn Brunts is scheduled to retire.

Brunts will retire from the service with effect from the company's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission of its 2021 annual report. She will remain with Benson's Board.

Freeman officially joined the firm as Executive Vice President of Finance on February 2. He will work closely with Brunts over the next two months to ensure a smooth transition.

The new CFO brings nearly three decades of financial leadership and public company experience. Most recently, Freeman served as the CEO of First Source Capital, a commercial finance company he founded in 2019.

