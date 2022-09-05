Benson Hill, Inc.'s (NYSE:BHIL) market cap dropped US$125m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

Every investor in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 29% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As a result, individual investors as a group endured the highest losses last week after market cap fell by US$125m.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Benson Hill, beginning with the chart below. NYSE:BHIL Ownership Breakdown September 5th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Benson Hill?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Benson Hill does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Benson Hill's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NYSE:BHIL Earnings and Revenue Growth September 5th 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Benson Hill. Our data shows that Argonautic Ventures is the largest shareholder with 8.0% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.3% and 5.6% of the stock. In addition, we found that Matthew Crisp, the CEO has 2.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 10 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Benson Hill

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Benson Hill, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$15m worth of stock in the US$613m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 29% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 25%, private equity firms could influence the Benson Hill board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 15%, of the Benson Hill stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 3.1% of Benson Hill. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Benson Hill better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Benson Hill has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

