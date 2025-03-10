BENSON HILL Earnings Preview: Recent $BHIL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BENSON HILL ($BHIL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $36,720,000 and earnings of -$2.23 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BHIL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BENSON HILL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of BENSON HILL stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALPHABET INC. removed 438,636 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,158,179
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 215,845 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,554,084
- FORTEM FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC removed 84,163 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $605,973
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 80,167 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $577,202
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 53,979 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $388,648
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 53,787 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $387,266
- TAO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 50,705 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $365,076
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.