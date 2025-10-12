Benson Adds $5.2 Million Stake in Amrize After Holcim Spinoff

Key Points

Benson Investment Management acquired 106,955 shares of Amrize AG in the third quarter, representing a $5.2 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

This new position accounts for 1.8% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Amrize AG is not among the fund’s top five holdings after the transaction.

What Else to Know

Top five holdings after the filing:

GLD: $14.7 million (5% of AUM)

GOOGL: $14.6 million (5% of AUM)

MSFT: $12.8 million (4.4% of AUM)

NVDA: $11.4 million (3.9% of AUM)

AMZN: $9.39 million (3.2% of AUM)

As of Friday, Amrize AG shares were priced at $46.96.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday's market close) $46.96 Market Capitalization $26.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $11.6 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.3 billion

Company Snapshot

Amrize AG focuses on the building materials business in North America.

The company operates as an independent supplier of construction materials, having separated from Holcim AG in June 2025.

Its primary customers include commercial builders, infrastructure developers, and public sector clients across the United States and Canada.

Amrize AG is a Switzerland-based provider of construction materials, operating independently since 2025. With a market capitalization exceeding $26 billion and trailing 12-month revenue of $11.6 billion as of June 30, the company commands significant scale in the North American building materials market.

Foolish Take

Benson Investment Management’s $5.2 million new position in Amrize AG (NYSE: AMRZ) adds a fresh industrial component to a portfolio largely anchored by big-cap tech and gold. The purchase comes just months after Amrize began trading in June, following its spinoff from Holcim AG, which separated the North American construction materials business into a standalone public company.



Since the debut, Amrize shares have slipped about 4%, underperforming the S&P 500’s 6% gain, as investors weigh slower housing activity against steady infrastructure spending. Still, the company’s second-quarter 2025 results suggest a strong foundation: Revenue held steady at $3.22 billion, with net income of $428 million on a 13.3% margin.



Management is pursuing more than $250 million in cost synergies through 2028 with its ASPIRE efficiency program, targeting over 50 basis points of margin improvement per year. With an investment-grade balance sheet and exposure to long-term U.S. infrastructure and manufacturing trends, Amrize could provide Benson with steady growth potential beyond the tech sector. The company’s next quarterly results are due on October 29.

Glossary

13F filing: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers detailing their equity holdings.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held in a portfolio.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or firm.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance relative to a benchmark, indicating outperformance or underperformance.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Stake: The ownership interest or shareholding in a company held by an investor or fund.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

