Bensler Buys $11 Million of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF

Key Points

Bensler, LLC acquired 222,468 shares of GPIQ; estimated trade value $11 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value increased by $11.7 million, reflecting the new stake and any price movement during the period.

This represents a 1.2% change in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade, Bensler, LLC held 222,468 shares valued at $11.76 million at the end of the fourth quarter.

The position accounts for 1.2% of reportable AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On Feb. 3, 2026, Bensler, LLC disclosed a new position in the Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ), acquiring 222,468 shares in a transaction estimated at $11.7 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Feb. 3, 2026, Bensler, LLC reported a new holding in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF (GPIQ), acquiring 222,468 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $11.7 million based on quarterly average pricing. The stake's quarter-end valuation, including price changes, also reached $11.7 million.

What else to know

This was a new position for Bensler, LLC, representing 1.2% of its 13F reportable AUM as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: MSFT: $52.2 million (5.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: NVDA: $52.1 million (5.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $38.1 million (3.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOGL: $36.7 million (3.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT: EVMO: $35.9 million (3.6% of AUM)

As of Feb. 3, 2026, GPIQ shares were priced at $52.43, up 18.8% over the prior year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 1.93 percentage points.

The ETF carried a 10.1% annualized dividend yield as of Feb. 3, 2026, and was 4.03% below its 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.9 billion Dividend Yield 10.01% Price (as of market close February 3, 2026) $52.43 1-Year Total Return 18.81%

ETF snapshot

The investment strategy focuses on tracking the Nasdaq-100 Index while generating additional income through a premium income approach.

The portfolio primarily consists of equity securities from Nasdaq-100 constituents, maintaining style, capitalization, and industry characteristics similar to those of the benchmark.

Structured as a non-diversified ETF.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) seeks to deliver enhanced income by investing in Nasdaq-100 equities and employing a premium income strategy. By combining index replication with income generation, GPIQ offers a differentiated approach within the ETF landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Bensler manages stock portfolios for clients. It holds positions in many growth stocks, including the Magnificent Seven like Alphabet and Microsoft. It was buying more shares of many of its stocks in the quarter, while also adding to GPIQ.

This shows a bullish view of these growth stocks, while using the GPIQ covered call strategy to boost near-term income. GPIQ is also a tech-centric fund that tracks the Nasdaq-100 index. It is capping the upside, however, by writing covered calls on its stock holdings to generate attractive yields.

The beauty of this strategy is that Bensler is positioning for both upside and extra income if the bull market continues in 2026. GPIQ’s yield is attractive at 10% based on its most recent payout of about $0.46 per share, paid monthly.

With the S&P 500 average dividend yield dropping to just 1.15%, these covered-call ETFs have become more popular, especially as the bond market has also become more volatile in recent years.

John Ballard has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.