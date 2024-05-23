News & Insights

Bens Creek Announces Immediate Broker Resignation

May 23, 2024 — 10:47 am EDT

Bens Creek Group Plc (GB:BEN) has released an update.

Bens Creek Group plc, a metallurgical coal mine owner supplying the steel industry, has announced the immediate resignation of WH Ireland as its joint broker. This action follows the suspension of the company’s shares and its consideration of creditor protection, potentially leading to administration.

