Bens Creek Announces Immediate Broker Resignation

Bens Creek Group plc, a metallurgical coal mine owner supplying the steel industry, has announced the immediate resignation of WH Ireland as its joint broker. This action follows the suspension of the company’s shares and its consideration of creditor protection, potentially leading to administration.

