Bennelong Reduces Stake in IDP Education

IDP Education Ltd. (AU:IEL) has released an update.

Bennelong Funds Management Group Pty Ltd has ceased to be a substantial holder in IDP Education Ltd as of November 18, 2024, after selling over 6.5 million ordinary shares. This change in holding could influence investor sentiment and market dynamics for IDP Education, potentially affecting its stock performance.

