News & Insights

Stocks

Bennelong Reduces Stake in IDP Education

November 20, 2024 — 12:50 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IDP Education Ltd. (AU:IEL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bennelong Funds Management Group Pty Ltd has ceased to be a substantial holder in IDP Education Ltd as of November 18, 2024, after selling over 6.5 million ordinary shares. This change in holding could influence investor sentiment and market dynamics for IDP Education, potentially affecting its stock performance.

For further insights into AU:IEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.