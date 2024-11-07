News & Insights

Bennelong Funds Management Boosts Stake in Supply Network

November 07, 2024 — 12:49 am EST

Supply Network Limited (AU:SNL) has released an update.

Bennelong Funds Management Group has increased its stake in Supply Network Limited, raising its voting power from 6.0093% to 7.4916% through the purchase of 678,045 ordinary shares. This move indicates a growing interest and confidence in the company’s prospects, which may attract attention from investors keeping an eye on stock movements and market trends.

