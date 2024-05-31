Bennamon’s Final Takeover Bid for Pact Group

Pact Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:PGH) has released an update.

Bennamon Industries Pty Ltd has made a final off-market takeover bid for Pact Group Holdings Ltd at $0.84 per share, with the offer set to close on 7 June 2024, without further extensions. The bid comes as Pact’s share price sits at $0.675, with predictions of a price fall post-offer closure and a noted 90% drop in average daily trading volume since the offer. Shareholders are urged to consider Bennamon’s position as the controlling stakeholder with over 87.6% ownership and to review their investment objectives in light of Bennamon’s intentions.

