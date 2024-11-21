News & Insights

Benjamin Hornigold Reveals AGM 2024 Results

November 21, 2024 — 10:28 pm EST

Benjamin Hornigold Ltd. (AU:BHD) has released an update.

Benjamin Hornigold Ltd has announced the outcomes of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, revealing key resolutions on director re-election and share issue capacity. The votes reflected a mix of support and opposition, with significant percentages indicating investor sentiment. These results underscore the company’s strategic priorities and governance decisions.

