Benjamin Hornigold Ltd Reports Portfolio Dip and Litigation Update

Benjamin Hornigold Ltd. (AU:BHD) has released an update.

Benjamin Hornigold Ltd reported a negative gross portfolio return of 1.16% for the month and an unaudited Net Tangible Asset per share of 27.31 cents as of October 31, 2024. The company continues to focus on flexible investment strategies like discount capture and arbitrage to navigate market volatility. Additionally, ongoing litigation regarding loans to John Bridgeman Ltd and JB Financial Group Pty Ltd may significantly impact shareholder returns if successful.

For further insights into AU:BHD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.