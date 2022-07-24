Benjamin Clouse Is The CFO & Company Secretary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) And They Just Picked Up 101% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Benjamin Clouse, the CFO & Company Secretary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) recently shelled out US$97k to buy stock, at US$12.99 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 101%, which is arguably a good sign.

CrossFirst Bankshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by CFO & Company Secretary Benjamin Clouse was not their only acquisition of CrossFirst Bankshares shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$14.49 per share in a US$107k purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$13.14 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months CrossFirst Bankshares insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CFB Insider Trading Volume July 24th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. CrossFirst Bankshares insiders own about US$42m worth of shares. That equates to 6.5% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CrossFirst Bankshares Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of CrossFirst Bankshares we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

