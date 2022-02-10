Benjamin Chung Is The Chief Financial Officer of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) And They Just Sold 50% Of Their Shares

We'd be surprised if GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Financial Officer, Benjamin Chung, recently sold US$138k worth of stock at US$3.46 per share. That sale was 50% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At GreenBox POS

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President of Payments, Kenneth Haller, for US$11m worth of shares, at about US$17.89 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$3.63. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in GreenBox POS than they bought, over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$10.61. Insider selling doesn't make us excited to buy. But the selling was at much higher prices than the current share price (US$3.63), so it probably doesn't tell us a lot about the value on offer today. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:GBOX Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that GreenBox POS insiders own 7.2% of the company, worth about US$11m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The GreenBox POS Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at GreenBox POS, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for GreenBox POS (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

