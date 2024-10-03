Benitec Biopharma Stock (BNTC) Surges on Potentially Groundbreaking OPMD Treatment

Benitec Biopharma (BNTC), a clinical-stage biotech firm, stands at the forefront of gene therapy, making notable strides in developing treatments for chronic and life-threatening conditions, particularly Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD). Its pipeline candidate, BB-301, has shown promising results in initial phase 1b/2a clinical studies. Although the company faced financial challenges this year, analysts predict BB-301 could reach global peak sales of $1.3 billion by 2034 if it proves successful. The stock is up 215.79% year-to-date, and it trades at a relative discount to industry peers, making it a high-risk, high-reward option for value-oriented investors interested in biotech exposure.

Benitec’s Promising Pipeline Candidate

Benitec Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing unique genetic medicines. Their “Silence and Replace” platform integrates RNA interference (RNAi) with gene therapy to develop drugs that can simultaneously suppress the activity of disease-causing genes and deliver replacement genes. Currently, the company is developing therapeutics based on this platform for chronic and severe human conditions such as Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD).

Significant advancements have been made in the development of BB-301, a treatment for OPMD-related Dysphagia. The BB-301 phase 1b/2a clinical treatment study showed promising results in initial subject tests. Furthermore, BB-301’s safety profile revealed only mild side effects, with no serious adverse events reported.

Benitec Biopharma recently announced a $40 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing and a new board appointment following the financial boost. The company plans to put the funds to use for the clinical progression and subsequent market introduction of BB-301.

Analysis of Benitec’s Recent Financial Results

The company recently reported results for fiscal year 2024. The company showed no revenue. However, total expenses rose to $22.5 million from $19.2 million in 2023. This was primarily due to increased research and development expenses, primarily directed towards the clinical development of BB-301, which climbed to $15.6 million in 2024 from 2023’s $12.8 million. Similarly, general and administrative expenses saw a modest rise, increasing from $6.4 million in 2023 to $7.0 million in 2024.

Operating losses for 2024 came in at $21.8 million, a rise from 2023’s loss of $19.6 million. Net loss attributable to shareholders for 2024 was $22.4 million, or a loss of $5.51 per share, an increase from 2023’s net loss of $19.6 million, or $14.12 per share.

As of the quarter’s end, the company reported having $50.9 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand.

What Is the Price Target for BNTC Stock?

The stock hit over $222 per share several years ago and has since declined, shedding over 93% in the past five years. However, it has rebounded in the past year, climbing over 263%. It trades at the higher end of its 52-week price range of $2.69 – $12.89 and shows ongoing positive price momentum, trading above its 20-day (9.04) and 50-day (8.83) moving averages. With a P/B ratio of 2.3x, it trades at a relative discount to the Biotechnology industry average of 5.25x.

Analysts following the company have been bullish on the stock. For instance, Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi recently initiated coverage on BNTC with a Buy rating on the shares with a price target of $30. She noted that BB-301 has a strong probability of success in treating OPMD, where there is little competition.

Benitec Biopharma is rated a Strong Buy overall, based on four analysts’ recent recommendations and price targets. The average price target for BNTC is $19.00, which represents a potential upside of 86.27% from current levels.

Bottom Line on BNTC

Benitec is making significant strides with the advancement of its pipeline candidate BB-301. The recent $40 million private investment solidifies its position in seeing the treatment through the next phase of clinical testing. The stock is a potentially compelling investment, given its current undervaluation relative to biotech peers and an optimistic projected peak sale of $1.3 billion by 2034.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.