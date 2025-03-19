News & Insights

Benitec Biopharma Shares Positive Interim Results For BB-301 In OPMD Phase 1b/2a Study

March 19, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC), Wednesday, announced positive interim results from its Phase 1b/2a clinical study of BB-301, an investigational gene therapy for Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy or OPMD.

The study, which is a single-arm, open-label, sequential dose-escalation trial, evaluated the safety and efficacy of BB-301 in three subjects with OPMD.

The interim results showed that all three subjects experienced clinically significant improvements in swallowing function and reductions in dysphagic symptom burden.

Subject 1 demonstrated a 41 percent reduction in dysphagic symptoms at 12 months post-treatment, with significant improvements in swallowing efficiency and effectiveness.

Subject 2 achieved a clinically normal swallowing profile after 12 months, with a 91 percent reduction in total dysphagic symptom burden.

Subject 3 showed significant improvements after 3 months, achieving a clinically normal swallowing profile and a 68% reduction in dysphagic symptoms.

The Phase 1b/2a study is ongoing, with the sixth and final subject of Cohort 1 expected to receive treatment in the second quarter 2025.

The therapy has shown a favorable safety profile, with no severe adverse events reported.

Benitec plans to continue enrolling additional subjects at higher doses later this year and anticipates further positive results.

If successful, BB-301 could provide a much-needed treatment option for OPMD, a rare disease characterized by progressive dysphagia with no effective drug therapies currently available.

Benitec is progressing with the development of BB-301 with hopes of addressing the underlying causes of OPMD.

Currently, BNTC is trading at $15.50 down by 0.13 percent on the Nasdaq.

