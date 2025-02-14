News & Insights

Benitec Biopharma To Present BB-301 Phase 1b/2a Interim Data At 2025 MDA Conference

February 14, 2025 — 10:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) will present a late-breaking oral abstract at the 2025 Muscular Dystrophy Association MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference. The update will focus on interim data from the Phase 1b/2a clinical study of BB-301, a gene therapy for Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy or OPMD with dysphagia.

The oral presentation will take place on March 19, 2025, at 1:15 PM CT. It will highlight data from the first three subjects treated with BB-301, providing an update on swallowing function and safety.

In 2024, interim results showed improvements in swallowing function for the first two subjects treated with BB-301, with no major adverse effects. Updated data will be shared at the MDA Conference.

"BB-301 has the potential to transform OPMD treatment by addressing its root cause," said Jerel A. Banks, CEO of Benitec. The company plans additional clinical updates in the fourth quarter of 2025.

BB-301 uses Benitec's proprietary "Silence and Replace" platform to silence the mutant PABPN1 gene and replace it with a healthy version. The therapy shows promise for OPMD, a disease with limited treatment options.

Currently, BNTC is trading at $10.43, up 7.53 percent on the Nasdaq.

