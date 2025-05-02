Is Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Benitec Biopharma Limited is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1001 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Benitec Biopharma Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BNTC's full-year earnings has moved 57.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BNTC has gained about 14.1% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 3.5%. This means that Benitec Biopharma Limited is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Concentra Group (CON) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.9%.

For Concentra Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Benitec Biopharma Limited belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 508 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.3% so far this year, meaning that BNTC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Concentra Group belongs to the Medical Services industry. This 58-stock industry is currently ranked #77. The industry has moved -1.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Benitec Biopharma Limited and Concentra Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

