Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) Price Target Increased by 66.67% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Benitec Biopharma (NasdaqCM:BNTC) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 66.67% from the prior estimate of 6.12 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 173.46% from the latest reported closing price of 3.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Benitec Biopharma. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 26.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNTC is 0.01%, an increase of 6.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.86% to 1,572K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 588K shares representing 22.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBDIX - Franklin Biotechnology Discovery Fund holds 365K shares representing 14.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNTC by 35.62% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 204K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 189K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 180K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing a decrease of 14.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTC by 72.16% over the last quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Benitec Biopharma Ltd is an Australian biotechnology company founded in 1997. It is engaged in the development of gene-silencing therapies for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening diseases using DNA-directed RNA interference technology.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.