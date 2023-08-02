Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) Price Target Increased by 1600.00% to 69.36

The average one-year price target for Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) has been revised to 69.36 / share. This is an increase of 1,600.00% from the prior estimate of 4.08 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 68.68 to a high of 71.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,151.95% from the latest reported closing price of 3.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Benitec Biopharma. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 22.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNTC is 0.01%, a decrease of 91.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.96% to 17,816K shares. The put/call ratio of BNTC is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 10,000K shares representing 607.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBDIX - Franklin Biotechnology Discovery Fund holds 6,203K shares representing 376.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 769K shares representing 46.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 225K shares representing 13.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing a decrease of 66.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTC by 28.77% over the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 216K shares representing 13.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing a decrease of 59.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTC by 36.31% over the last quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Benitec Biopharma Ltd is an Australian biotechnology company founded in 1997. It is engaged in the development of gene-silencing therapies for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening diseases using DNA-directed RNA interference technology.

