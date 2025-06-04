Is Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Benitec Biopharma Limited is a member of our Medical group, which includes 999 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Benitec Biopharma Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BNTC's full-year earnings has moved 19.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BNTC has returned 23.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 4.8% on average. This means that Benitec Biopharma Limited is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH). The stock has returned 33.6% year-to-date.

In Delcath Systems, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 169.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Benitec Biopharma Limited is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 503 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.2% so far this year, so BNTC is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Delcath Systems, Inc. falls under the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this industry has 85 stocks and is ranked #90. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9.1%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Benitec Biopharma Limited and Delcath Systems, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

