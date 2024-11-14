News & Insights

Stocks

Benitec Biopharma Awards Bonuses to Key Executives

November 14, 2024 — 05:01 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest announcement is out from Benitec Biopharma ( (BNTC) ).

Benitec Biopharma Inc. has awarded discretionary bonuses to key executives for their performance during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. Dr. Jerel Banks, Executive Chairman and CEO, received $360,360, while Megan Boston, Executive Director, was granted $161,580, reflecting the company’s acknowledgment of their contributions.

For detailed information about BNTC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.