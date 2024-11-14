Benitec Biopharma Awards Bonuses to Key Executives

The latest announcement is out from Benitec Biopharma ( (BNTC) ).

Benitec Biopharma Inc. has awarded discretionary bonuses to key executives for their performance during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. Dr. Jerel Banks, Executive Chairman and CEO, received $360,360, while Megan Boston, Executive Director, was granted $161,580, reflecting the company’s acknowledgment of their contributions.

